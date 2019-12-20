Take the pledge to vote

Porsche Launches New, More Powerful Macan GTS

The new Porsche Macan GTS comes equipped with a Biturbo 2.9-litre V6 engine that produces 280 kW of power.

Updated:December 20, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
Porsche Launches New, More Powerful Macan GTS
The Porsche Macan GTS (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

With an output power that has been boosted to 380 PS (280 kW), the new Porsche Macan GTS, which is positioned between the Macan S and Macan Turbo versions of the SUV, offers 11kW more than its predecessor. The latest Macan GTS comes equipped with a Biturbo 2.9-litre V6 that produces an unprecedented 380 PS, which is routed through a PDK dual-clutch gearbox. With Porsche's optional Sport Chrono package, the Macan GTS (for Gran Turismo Sport) can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 261 km/h.

The vehicle, which is designed to cope with all types of terrain, has also been made more agile. With this in mind, the adaptive air suspension, which is standard equipment on this model, can lower the chassis by 10 millimetres. The Macan GTS is the latest update to this range, which was restyled in 2018 and already boasted highly-responsive driving dynamics, notably with the 440-hp Macan Turbo.

Count on spending from US$72,650 or around 80,000 euros if you want to buy yourself one of these automobiles. The Macan GTS is set to arrive at US dealers next summer. Let's not forget that an electric version of the Macan is still expected soon.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
