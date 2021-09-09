Porsche Mission R Concept Unveiled, is an Electric Take on Race Cars of the Future

In a first, Porsche has given its take on an electric race car amid the shift in motorsports trends towards electrification. Auto companies are busy showcasing upcoming new concept vehicles with futuristic looks at IAA Munich 2021 show. Porsche made a statement by unveiling the Mission R Concept. The newly introduced racer car is a blend of state-of-the-art technologies and sustainability and doesn’t compromise on performance thrills. This all-electric competition car will feature two newly made electric motors as it has racing in its DNA.

The new EV is a development of Porsche Motorsport in association with the Porsche Style design studio. The concept features a carbon fibre roll cage built directly into the bodywork, to reduce the weight and size of the car. The Mission R utilises powertrain technology from the Taycan and is developed to promise performance between a 911 GT3 Cup and GT3 R.The car is powered by a high-voltage 80-85kWh battery and is engineered with 900V technology. It allows charging at speeds of up to 340kW.

The twin-motor set-up has 611hp available in the Standard mode and it goes up to 1,088hp for the special Qualifying mode. The front motor generates 435hp, with the rear churning 653hp. According to an Electrek report,the Mission R can achieve the 0-100kph speed in less than 2.5 seconds. A new recuperation system enables the car for sprint racing without loss of output. This electric vehicle concept comes with an all-wheel-drive and can zip to the speed of 100 km/h from zero in less than 2.5 seconds. It has a top speed that is over 300 km/h.

The interior has a single seat with most key controls located on the wheel as well as a single control panel. Many of the ancillaries are placed in easily detachable panels. It offers a special helmet holder and a built-in cooling duct. Much of the bodywork is built from natural fibre reinforced plastic (NFRP).

Also Watch:

The Mission R is smaller than existing racing cars by Porsche. The firm is yet to confirm but it is developing electric versions of the Cayman and 718 Boxster that will be made available alongside the existing combustion-engined versions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here