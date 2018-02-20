Porsche Opens Highest Pop-up Store in French Alps

Porsche Cayenne Pop Up Store in French Alps. (Images: Porsche)

With a temporary pop-up store at the top of the slopes and the opportunity for test drives on the mountain roads until 9 March, Porsche is inviting holiday makers and customers to experience a skiing holiday like no other. Organised for the first time in 2014, Porsche’s temporary test drive centres at Kaïla Hotel in Méribel and Le Yule Hotel in Val d’Isère offer a unique experience at the wheel of the Macan, Panamera Sport Turismo or all-new Cayenne, alongside a Porsche instructor on some of the finest roads the Alps have to offer.This year, thanks to a new partnership with the concept store Events by Events Homme in Megève, Porsche has come to a brand new destination. Aimed both at the resort customers and holidaymakers, the operation is a sporty and convivial way to showcase the Porsche models.New for 2018, Porsche is introducing a “Fun Zone” near Val d’Isère, including a special route offering a unique downhill experience and an off-road obstacle course on the snow, showcasing the full capabilities of the Porsche models. But the real highlight of this ground-breaking event can be found at the top of the slopes.Skiers can admire the all-new Porsche Cayenne in the “world’s highest pop-up store” until mid-April, outside the Rok restaurant in Méribel at an altitude of 2,300 metres. The vehicle sits majestically in a Crystal Dome mounted atop a podium surrounded by breath taking panoramic views, just waiting to be discovered. A hostess will be on hand along with a Product Genius to offer personalised advices and book test drives at the resort.Putting together the display was a feat of logistical and technical skill. The structure weighs in at over three tonnes, and the assistance of Hélicoptères de France was needed to carry it up to this altitude. The Cayenne itself was lifted onto its podium using snowmobiles.Since the display was installed, the dome has successfully withstood storm Eleanor with gusts of up to 170 km/h at altitude, heavy falls of snow and extreme outside temperatures as low as -25°C.