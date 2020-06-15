Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition Launched at Rs 1.60 Crore in India

It was in 2009 that Porsche entered the Indian automobile industry with a sports car that can also double up as a luxury saloon. Featuring four doors, four seats and performance figures of a two-seater sports car, it was the Panamera which was the first car by Porsche in India. Now, Porsche India is marking this milestone with the launch of the Panamera 4 10 Years Edition which has been priced ay Rs 1.6 crore (ex-showroom). The special model features extensive standard equipment for comfort and performance and has been given special design highlights.

Pavan Shetty, Director of Porsche India said, “With more than 2.50 lakh Panamera cars delivered around the world since its launch, our luxury saloon has established itself as a coveted model in the last decade. The new Panamera 4 10 Years Edition represents this remarkable achievement. In a market where many luxury vehicles are chauffeur driven, it’s rewarding for me to see the Panamera remains as the only prestige saloon in our market which is focused equally towards the driver as well as its passengers. It’s a true sports car for the drive to the office and fun on the track.”

It gets a 21-inch Panamera Sport Design wheel exclusive to this variant and sports White Gold Metallic-finished ‘Panamera10’ logos on the front doors. The same logo welcomes occupants as they step in with an inlay on the door entry guards as well as on the front passenger trim panel. Black partial leather is used throughout the interior with stitching in White Gold.

Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition interiors. (Photo: Porsche)

Aside from the design elements, the Panamera 4 10 Years Edition includes additional comfort and safety features such as LED matrix headlights including PDLS Plus, Lane Change Assist and Park Assist with a reversing camera. Additionally, there is a panoramic sunroof, 14-way adjustable seats with the Porsche crest on the head restraints, soft-close doors, digital radio and a Bose Surround Sound system are also included as standard equipment.

Also Watch:



The Panamera 4 10 Years Edition features adaptive three-chamber air suspension, including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and Power Steering Plus as standard. The all-wheel-drive Panamera 4 is powered by a 2.9-litre, Biturbo V6-engine developing 330 PS of power. This means that the model can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds with a top speed of 262 km/h.