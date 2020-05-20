Porsche Panamera 4 Entry-Level Sports Car Launched in India at Rs 1.48 Crore

Porsche has now added Panamera 4 to its Indian line-up. The sports car is now available in the country at a price of Rs 1.48 crore (ex-showroom).







Under the hood, the car comes with a 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 engine that produces 326bhp and 450Nm of torque. The Panamera 4 is the entry point for the brand in India of Porsche that is available in India and can breach triple digit speeds in a mere five and a half seconds time period. The top sspeed of the vehicle is 262 kmph.







Porsche is offering a huge range of customisation options for its latest Panamera 4. One can choose from a massive range of 15 alloy wheel designs, most expensive of the lot being priced at a whopping Rs 10 lakh.







Needless to mention, there are a variety of colour and trim options available with the latest car of Porsche in India. One can also get the eight ways adjustable seat replaced by a 14 ways or 18 ways adjustable seat.







Other accessories like sport chrono pack, a panoramic roof, a Burmester audio system, rear-axle steering, sports exhaust, a 90-litre fuel tank and ceramic brakes can also be added for a better experience.

