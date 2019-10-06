Porsche Panamera Gets Special Edition Trim on 10-Year Anniversary
The special edition Porche Panamera comes with LED Matrix headlights, panoramic roof system, heated 14-way seats, soft close doors, digital radio, and a Bose surround sound system.
Porsche celebrates 10 years of the Panamera line with the launch of a special edition trim. (Source: AFP Relaxnews/ Porche)
In 2009, Porsche announced the first-generation production version of the Panamera sedan. A decade after the line's debut, the company revealed a special 10 Years Edition of the car to celebrate the anniversary. This year, Porsche's Panamera line is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with the launch of a special edition trim. As a tribute to the sporty segment, the company is outfitting the model in more standard equipment and exclusive aesthetic details. The wheels have been swapped out for a 21-inch sport design set with a white gold metallic finish, the same satin-gloss finish seen on a collection of "Panamera 10" badges and logos found both on the inside and outside of the model. Black partial leather upholstery is accented with the same white gold color.
The Panamera 10 Years Edition models come ex works with a host of additional comfort and safety features. Panamera 4 10 Years Edition: Combined fuel consumption 8.4 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 194 – 192 g/km
In terms of equipment, the special edition Panamera comes with LED Matrix headlights, a panoramic roof system, heated 14-way seats, soft close doors, digital radio, and a Bose surround sound system. Safety features integrated into the 10 Years anniversary trim include Lane Change Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Park Assist. Driving dynamics, too, are vamped up thanks to an adaptive three-chamber air suspension. Hybrid versions of the special edition model come with an on-board charger whose charging capacity measures in at 7.2 kW instead of 3.6 kW. The Panamera 4 will come with a 2.9-litre Biturbo engine that generates about 330 hp while the E-Hybrid Sport Turismo version pairs that the same engine with a 135-hp electric motor to produce a total of about 462 hp. The 10 Years anniversary edition trim is available now on the Panamera 4, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, and Sport Turismo derivatives. Depending on which model, adding the 10 Years trim tacks on an extra $13,100 to $16,100.
