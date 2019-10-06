Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Porsche Panamera Gets Special Edition Trim on 10-Year Anniversary

The special edition Porche Panamera comes with LED Matrix headlights, panoramic roof system, heated 14-way seats, soft close doors, digital radio, and a Bose surround sound system.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 6, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Porsche Panamera Gets Special Edition Trim on 10-Year Anniversary
Porsche celebrates 10 years of the Panamera line with the launch of a special edition trim. (Source: AFP Relaxnews/ Porche)

In 2009, Porsche announced the first-generation production version of the Panamera sedan. A decade after the line's debut, the company revealed a special 10 Years Edition of the car to celebrate the anniversary. This year, Porsche's Panamera line is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with the launch of a special edition trim. As a tribute to the sporty segment, the company is outfitting the model in more standard equipment and exclusive aesthetic details. The wheels have been swapped out for a 21-inch sport design set with a white gold metallic finish, the same satin-gloss finish seen on a collection of "Panamera 10" badges and logos found both on the inside and outside of the model. Black partial leather upholstery is accented with the same white gold color.

In terms of equipment, the special edition Panamera comes with LED Matrix headlights, a panoramic roof system, heated 14-way seats, soft close doors, digital radio, and a Bose surround sound system. Safety features integrated into the 10 Years anniversary trim include Lane Change Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Park Assist. Driving dynamics, too, are vamped up thanks to an adaptive three-chamber air suspension. Hybrid versions of the special edition model come with an on-board charger whose charging capacity measures in at 7.2 kW instead of 3.6 kW. The Panamera 4 will come with a 2.9-litre Biturbo engine that generates about 330 hp while the E-Hybrid Sport Turismo version pairs that the same engine with a 135-hp electric motor to produce a total of about 462 hp. The 10 Years anniversary edition trim is available now on the Panamera 4, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, and Sport Turismo derivatives. Depending on which model, adding the 10 Years trim tacks on an extra $13,100 to $16,100.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram