Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Announced, Most Powerful Variant With Increased Electric Range

Porsche is completing the product line-up for the new Panamera with a 700 PS (514 kW), 870 Nm flagship. The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is now the most powerful variant in the revamped product line, combining a 571 PS (420 kW), four-litre biturbo V8 with a 136 PS (100 kW) electric motor. Its all-electric range has been increased by up to 30 per cent thanks to a new 17.9 kWh battery and optimised driving modes.

At the heart of the drive architecture is the electric motor, which is integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and still produces a power output of 136 PS (100 kW) and maximum torque of 400 Nm. In combination with its standard Sport Chrono package, and powered by a four-litre V8 biturbo engine that now delivers 571 PS (420 kW) instead of 550 PS (404 kW), the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid now completes the sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds – 0.2 seconds faster than its predecessor. It reaches a top speed of 315 km/h, which represents an improvement of 5 km/h.

The gross capacity of the high-voltage battery has been increased from 14.1 to 17.9 kWh, thanks to the use of optimised cells, and the driving modes have been adapted for even more efficient energy utilisation. The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has an all-electric range of up to 50 km according to WLTP EAER City (NEDC: up to 59 km). The Porsche plug-in hybrid model is preferably charged at home – either via a standard domestic outlet or a power socket. A model-specific charging capacity of up to 7.2 kW is possible with the standard Porsche Mobile Charger. Charging can also be done at public charging points using a Mode 3 cable.

The newly designed front end of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is differentiated by its dual C-shaped Turbo front light modules as well as its larger side air intakes. The revamped light bar at the rear now runs seamlessly over the luggage compartment lid with an adapted contour. The options available include darkened Exclusive Design tail light modules with dynamic Coming/Leaving Home animation, three new 20- and 21-inch wheels and two new exterior colours, Cherry Metallic and Truffle Brown Metallic.

The Porsche Communication Management (PCM) features higher display resolution and includes additional services such as wireless Apple® CarPlay.

The chassis and control systems have been tuned for sportiness and comfort in all new Panamera models. In some cases, a completely new control strategy has been implemented. A new generation of steering control system and new tyres ensure improved lateral dynamics and greater precision. The flagship Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid comes as standard with all currently available chassis and control systems such as the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) which includes Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), rear axle steering with Power Steering Plus as well as the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system.