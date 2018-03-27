Porsche Puts Brake on All-Electric 911

Most vehicle manufacturers are now rushing to electrify their vehicle ranges by introducing brand new hybrids, plug-in hybrids and EVs, as well as electrified versions of existing models. Porsche is a brand at the forefront of embracing electrification with models such as the Panamera, Cayenne and the upcoming Mission E, but as far as the iconic 911 sports car going over exclusively to battery power anytime soon, forget it.The German automaker expects 25 percent of all its sales to be made up of fully electric and hybrid models by 2025, but the one model that's not going to get the full electrification treatment is the legendary 911. There is going to be a high-performance plug-in hybrid version of the 911 in the future, but Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said to reporters at the company's annual results conference recently that the 911 will never be fully electrified.According to Automotive News Europe, Blume said: "We are waiting for the further evolution in battery technology so you should not expect a plug-in version in the coming years. It's currently planned when the 992 is refreshed."Although a battery powered 911 isn't on the cards, Blume did confirm Porsche had been looking at the possibility of producing all-electric versions of the 718 Boxster and Cayman, which are the current entry point to the Porsche brand. However, as the 718 Boxster and Cayman were only introduced in 2016 it was decided there was no need to act just yet. Speaking of these models, Blume said: "We launched the 718 Boxster and Cayman in 2016. We are not yet at the point where we have to decide how things will progress."The Mission E will be the brand's first all-electric model and is set to be launched as soon as next year. Porsche has now revealed a new detail about the performance of the eagerly awaited new model, which we now know will be able to deliver a range range of 100 km (62 miles) after just four minutes of battery recharging.It was also confirmed Porsche will build more variants of its Mission E, including one that's set to be based on the Mission E Cross Turismo that was recently unveiled at the Geneva auto show and is expected to be launched in 2021.