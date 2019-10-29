Porsche Starts Online Car Sales in the US
Porsche customers in the US can now look at both new and used cars online and digitally complete the paperwork and payment process.
Porsche launches online car sales in the US. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
For the first time, Porsche is letting customers shop for a new car online. Today, Porsche announced that it has launched a US-based online car sales project in partnership with 25 dealerships across the country to bring the convenience of online shopping to vehicle purchasing. Not only will customers be able to look for a new car online, but they can also digitally complete the accompanying paperwork. The final steps of the purchase will take place at the respective dealership. Both new and used cars that are in stock will appear online for clients to browse through. According to the company, the online service "covers all aspects of buying, financing or leasing a selected vehicle, including payment and trade-in calculators, credit approval, and financing and insurance options through Porsche Financial Services." Users can upload required documents such as their ID.
Out of the 191 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the US, 25 are participating in this pilot. The service has been integrated into the websites of the participating dealerships. Based on how successful this project is, the company will roll out online car shopping to the rest of the country. A similar service is launching in Germany as part of Porsche's push to digitalize the purchasing experience.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Takes on iPhone Slofies by Releasing New Update on Galaxy S10
- Apple AirPods Pro With Noise Cancellation Are Probably What You Were Waiting For
- Know Rami Malek's Safin, James Bond's Rival in No Time to Die
- Blow Dryer? Apple’s Rs 24,900 AirPods Pro are Already Making a Lot of Noise With Memes
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 27 Written Updates: Paras Asks Mahira to Compete with Shehnaz