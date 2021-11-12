Porsche Taycan Electric Sportscar Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.50 Crore

Porsche has launched its electric sportscar Taycan in India. Prices for the car starts at Rs 1.50 crore (ex-showroom). The automaker is also offering the Taycan Cross Turismo variants in India. Taycan is the first all-electric car of the automaker and is already available in the global markets. A total of 28,640 units were sold in several countries within 9 months of its launch.

Porsche introduced the Taycan EV in September 2019 and it was set to be unveiled for the Indian consumers in early 2020. However, the launch was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now it will hit the Indian shores next month.

Porsche Taycan comes with a sporty design and measures 4,963 mm in length, 2,144 mm in width and 1,378 mm in height. The car which rides on 21-inch alloy wheels has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. The car also sports a tech-forward cabin. It can travel a distance of up to 500km on a single charge.

Taycan comes with a lavish cabin with four seats and a freestanding curved 16.8-inch digital instrument console. It also has an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The EV will be equipped with ‘Porsche Charge Map’ that will show the driver’s available charging stations on the route. It will help the driver in planning charging stops after consideration of the car’s range.

Porsche has also taken care of the safety measures and has provided multiple airbags, automated emergency braking and forward-collision warning in Taycan.

The Taycan also boasts of housing two electric motors, paired with either a 71kWh or an 83.7kWh battery, generating a combined output of 600hp and delivering a range of up to 500km. The all-electric sedan car can go from 0-100km/h in under 3.5 seconds.

