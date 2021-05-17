Porsche Teases Upcoming All-Electric Macan SUV Doing Road Test With Mild Camouflage

There will soon be an addition to Porsche’s fleet of electric cars with the launch of Porsche Macan EV in 2023. While the launch is still two years away, the German auto manufacturer decided to show the prototype in mild camouflage as the cars stepped outside the Porsche premises for road testing. The Macan EV has gone through several months of computer generated testing. They will now hit the road and will be undergoing testing over 3 million kilometres under varying conditions worldwide, before its final launch. The vehicle will initially be sold alongside the petrol version of the SUV.

The electric Macan will be Porsche’s first EV to be built on the premium platform electric architecture that’s based on the existing J1 platform used in Taycan EV. The SUV is expected to be powered by the same 800V set-up powering the Taycan. Other details are scarce at this moment, but this is certainly a power-packed vehicle.

Porsche is pitching the Macan EV as the sportiest model in its segment and we can expect it to be bundled with great power. In terms of looks and design, the car will retain the present look that’s being offered on the petrol version with some minor changes. As far as additions are concerned, it is expected to get a new infotainment system OS and display.

The electric car market is only expected to grow in the near future and keeping that in mind major auto manufacturers are making big moves. German auto giant Audi has laid down a plan for introducing 30 electrified models in its showrooms by 2025.

In 2021, Audi will also launch its first electric car for the Indian market with e-Tron. The car is said to have a range of 500km and comes with a 95kWh battery pack giving a combined output of 360PS and 561 Nm.

