Porsche to Build Own Electric Vehicle Charging Network, Aims 80% EV Fleet by 2030

German automaker Porsche has announced that it is planning on building its own network of electric vehicle charging stations. The company said that to achieve this ambitious goal, Porsche is investing in premium charging stations together with partners — and additionally in its own charging infrastructure.

“In 2025, half of all new Porsche sales are expected to come from the sale of electric vehicles - i.e. all-electric or plug-in hybrid," Oliver Blume, chairman of the executive board of Porsche AG, in a statement.

“In 2030, the share of all new vehicles with an all-electric drive should be more than 80 per cent," Blume added.

Further extensive investments are flowing into core technologies such as battery systems and module production. In the newly founded Cellforce Group, high-performance battery cells are being developed and produced that are expected to be ready for series production by 2024, the company said. The company also announced that the sales in 2021 were 33.1 billion euros, 4.4 billion euros more than in the previous year, representing a growth of 15 per cent.

Advertisement

“Our positive business result is based on courageous, innovative and forward-looking decisions," said Blume.

Also Watch:

Last year, almost 40 per cent of all new Porsche vehicles delivered in Europe were already at least partly electric - i.e. plug-in hybrids or fully electric models.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.