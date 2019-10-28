Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Porsche to Create a Starship Spacecraft to Mark End of Star Wars Saga

Porsche and Lucasfilm will team up to create a fantasy starship that will be presented during the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in December.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 28, 2019, 9:09 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Porsche to Create a Starship Spacecraft to Mark End of Star Wars Saga
Porsche and Lucasfilm are working together to build a starship for the Star Wars Episode 9 world premiere. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

To celebrate the conclusion of the Star Wars saga and support the launch of "The Rise of Skywalker," Lucasfilm and Porsche announced on October 23 that they're collaborating to create a starship spacecraft. As the world anticipates the release of the final episode of the Star Wars saga, Porsche is preparing for the December world premiere by teaming up with the Lucasfilm, the production company behind the franchise, to create a fantasy starship.

According to Porsche's VP Michael Mauer, though at first Star Wars and the sports car brand don't appear to have much in common, "both worlds have a similar design philosophy." The model will be designed and created over upcoming weeks in Stuttgart and in San Francisco. Besides the reveal of the spacecraft, Porsche will also be showcasing the Porsche Taycan, the brand's first all-electric car. Deliveries in the US will begin at the end of the year, and deliveries in Europe will commence in early 2020.

The starship will be presented during the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in December. The movie will be released on December 20 in the US. Fans interested in the project can follow along at www.thedesigneralliance.com.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram