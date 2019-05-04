Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Porsche Unveils the Restored 917-001 Car

To celebrate the 50th birthday of the 917, Porsche has restored the 917-001, first unveiled on March 12, 1969 at the Geneva International Motor Show (Switzerland).

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:May 4, 2019, 10:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Porsche Unveils the Restored 917-001 Car
The very first Porsche 917, restored and on exhibit at the Porsche museum. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
To celebrate the 50th birthday of the 917, Porsche has restored the 917-001, first unveiled on March 12, 1969 at the Geneva International Motor Show (Switzerland). The car would go on to win the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans the following year.

The German car manufacturer has uploaded a video showing the 917-001 in action with iconic drivers from the brand's history behind the wheel, just a few days before the car goes on show at the Porsche museum in Stuttgart, Germany.

The Porsche 917 has been fully restored to look just as it did when it was first unveiled 50 years ago, in the original livery of green and white. The restoration took over a year.

This mythical vehicle, famous for winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1970 and 1971, was also immortalized in the Steve McQueen film "Le Mans."

Porsche is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 917 with an exhibition at its museum in Stuttgart, "Colors of Speed - 50 years of the Porsche 917."

The exhibition, which runs from May 14 to September 15, 2019, brings together a collection of 14 exceptional pieces, including 10 917 models. This includes the 917 concept, which features the same colors as used at the Circuit de la Sarthe in 1970. The idea was to give it a contemporary feel while maintaining the original lines.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram