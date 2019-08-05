Post GST Reduction Benefits, Mahindra Slashes e-Verito Price by up to Rs 80k
Post the GST rate cut announcement, Mahindra e-Verito will cost Rs 10.71 lakh (including FAME benefits, on-road price, Delhi).
Mahindra eVerito sedan. (Image: Mahindra)
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said it has reduced prices of e-Verito by up to Rs 80,000 in order to pass the benefit of reduced GST on electric vehicles to customers. Post the GST rate cut announcement, Mahindra e-Verito will cost Rs 10.71 lakh (including FAME benefits, on-road price, Delhi). "Mahindra will pass on these benefits to customers across our entire product range with immediate effect. This tax cut along with the strong FAME II policy will see the adaption rate in electric vehicles going up drastically with a boost to India's last and first-mile mobility," Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu said in a statement.
The company has also slashed the price of its electric three wheeler, Treo, by up to Rs 20,000. The prices of the model will now start at Rs 2.05 lakh (on-road). Last week, the high-powered GST Council decided to reduce the tax rate on electric vehicles from the existing 12 per cent to 5 per cent effective from August 1. It also slashed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on EV chargers from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Reveals His First Paycheck Was for Rs 1500 At a Printing Mill
- Deepika Padukone Counters Salman Khan's Take on Depression: As If It is A Choice
- Weekly Tech Recap: Redmi K20 Pro Review, Black Shark 2 Pro, WhatsApp Scam and More
- Thailand Open: Rankireddy-Shetty Become 1st Indian Pair to Win BWF Super 500 Tournament
- Ashes 2019 | Australia’s Batsmen More to Blame Than Bowlers for Current Situation: Ponting