Post Malone Buys Brand New White Ford GT, Here's Everything You Need to Know

American rapper Post Malone who already has an enviable luxury car collection just added another white car to his garage. The 25-year-old artist took to Instagram on Wednesday to introduce his new white-over-black, second-generation Ford GT, with its butterfly doors fully opened.

The singer already owns the very first Shelby F-150 Super Snake, a Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster, a limited-edition white-on-white Bugatti Chiron, Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 just added the new Ford GT. There are several features that make the FordGT special from its limited production to its potent performance. Malone’s GT comes with a contrasting Frozen White-over-Dark Energy colour scheme which gives the car an ultra-aerodynamic body and a futuristic look. This feature is amplified when the car is lowered into Race Mode.

Some other specifications that make Ford GT stand out among the range of luxury cars is its 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 that powers the mid rear-engine speed machine. When combined with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, delivering power to the rear wheels, Ford GT is capable of generating 647 to 660 horsepower which is 482 kilowatts to 492 kilowatts and 550 ft lbs of twist. The luxury car can also speed up from zero to 60 in less than three seconds with a top speed of 216 mph. Last year, Ford had upgraded the model that first launched in 2015 to include the Akrapovič titanium exhaust as standard equipment. The American automobile company also made other changes to its model that included a new vent design for the flying buttresses, improving cooling, and a stuffer suspension when in Track mode.

Malone’s car collection is taken care of by his father, Rich Post. Earlier this week, Rich showed his son’s all-white car collection to YouTuber The StradMan. The singer’s latest purchase also made its appearance in the thirteen minute thirty-six second video.

