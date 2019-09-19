Post MV Act, Karnataka Transport Dept Seeks Legal Help to Slash Traffic Fines
The Karnataka Transport Department has sought the law department's opinion hoping to reduce penalties imposed after the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 was enforced.
Representative image.
The Karnataka Transport Department has sought the law department's opinion on slashing the penalties for traffic violations under the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, a senior Minister said here on September 18. "Regarding the Motor Vehicle Act, the Transport Minister has sought my department's (law) opinion. We will be giving it today or tomorrow. We hope to reduce the rate of the penalty imposed," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.
Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Karnataka have already decided to reduce penalties for traffic violations under the Act. Though the penalties for several offences under the revised act are being reduced by half, it has been decided not to relax fines for driving without wearing helmets, speeding or tripling on two wheelers, Uttarakhand government spokesman Madan Kaushik told reporters after the Cabinet meeting late on Wednesday evening.
The reduced penalties will come into effect after the state government issues a notification in this regard, Kaushik, who is also the state's Urban Development Minister, said.
Citing instances of the reduced penalties, Kaushik said the fine for driving by an unauthorised person or a minor earlier was Rs 1000 which was revised to Rs 5000 by the Centre recently which is being reduced to Rs 2,500.
The fine for driving while talking on a mobile handset is also being halved from Rs 5000 to Rs 2500 in the state, he said. The penalty for using a wrong number plate in Uttarakhand will also be Rs 5000 instead Rs 10,000.
Those driving without licence in Uttarakhand will have to shell out Rs 2,500 as fine in place of Rs 5,000. The fine for not giving pass to an ambulance or fire brigade has also been amended from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5,000, Kaushik said.
