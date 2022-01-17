Power Banks in Flight Check-in Baggage; Why You Are Not Allowed to Carry One

If you are a frequent air traveller, you must be irked by the situation where you are asked to shift your mobile’s power bank from your check-in baggage to your cabin baggage. Even though every airline does issue detailed guidelines regarding things we can carry and not, what they don’t do is give us a detailed explanation for the same. So even if you know that power banks are prohibited in checked-in luggage, chances are you don’t know why. You may be confused as to how come the same device that can be allowed on board along with you cannot be part of the cargo. Read on to know why.

This is a safety precaution as power banks utilize lithium cells. There is a potential for lithium batteries to spontaneously combust, leading to a highly dangerous situation. If this happens while the power bank is in the cargo, it would go totally undetected in the hold and pose a grave threat. However, if it happens while the device is with the passenger, it can be detected easily, plus there are fire extinguishers on board.

Power banks have been a source of unpleasant experiences for many flyers. A Hindustan Times report states that at least two passengers are made to halt and have their power banks checked at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on a daily basis if the security check scanners detect something wrong with them.

"Some power banks are filled with clay or similar material. When scanned, they give an impression of a bomb. But, the good quality ones do not give any problem," a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official told Hindustan Times.

So now that you know the reason you can’t check in your power bank along with the cargo, you probably won’t mind following the rule and will deal with it patiently.

