Tata Motors has announced that Martin Uhlarik has been appointed as the new Global Design Head of the company. Uhlarik was till recently Head of Design for Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC) and takes over his new role from Pratap Bose who has chosen to pursue opportunities outside the company. Pratap Bose was instrumental in establishing Tata Motors as a maker of some of the best looking cars in India.

Over the course of his 27-year career Mr. Uhlarik has been involved in the design of successful nameplates with leading global OEMs. Since joining Tata Motors in 2016 as Head of Design, UK, he has led the development of the Impact 3 generation of vehicles.

Mr. Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, said, “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Martin Uhlarik as the new Global Design Head of Tata Motors. Martin is an experienced automobile designer with deep domain knowledge of design, keen understanding of international trends and extensive operational experience with leading automobile companies in several geographies. His rich experience and expertise will inspire our teams to further enhance our vehicle design philosophy and language. I take this opportunity to also thank Pratap for his services and wish him the best for the future.”

Martin Uhlarik will continue to operate from TMETC in the UK. He will lead teams in the three Tata Motors Design centres in Coventry (UK), Turin (Italy) and Pune (India). He will report into Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.

Mr Uhlarik has a degree in Industrial Design from the Ontario College of Art and Design University in Toronto, Canada in 1993 and a degree in Transportation Design from Art Center College of Design in Vevey, Switzerland in 1994.

