India-Made Pravaig Extinction MK1 Electric Sedan Unveiled, to be First Deployed for Commercial Fleet

Electric car manufacturer Pravaig Dynamics has revealed its first EV Extinction MK1 that will be available on leases basis for commercial fleet operations.

According to a report by Carwale, the EV will launch sometime in 2021 and will initially be available in Delhi and Bengaluru.

As per the report, the production-ready model resembles the prototype level six with minimal exterior styling and an aerodynamic design. The front fascia sports a single strip LED DRL between a set of LED projector headlamps and the car itself sits on 17-inch allow wheels. It has a sloping roofline and two additional doors for rear passengers. The rear has slim strips of LED tail lights and the Pravaig badge at the middle.

Pravaig aims to build 2,500 units of the Extinction annually. Interested buyers have to drop in their request on the company's official online portal.

The Pravaig Extinction will be powered by a 96 kWh battery pack and powers and electric motor that generates a maximum power of 150kW, reported CarToq. The report added that with that kind of power, the Pravaig Extinction can do 0-100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds. Furthermore, the battery pack can be recharged using fast charging system and it can reach 80 percent charge from zero in 30 minutes.

Pravaig has stated that the cabin of the car will have lounge-like ambience and will offer passengers extended leg room, similar to the Volvo XC90. According to the report, Pravaig has revealed that the left rear passenger seat can be reclined to about 165 degrees and the car will have music system designed by Devialet Audi Technology, a France-based manufacturer.

The auto manufacturer has claimed that safety is a top priority for them and subsequently has stated that the Extinction meets 5-star safety rating. The car is slated to come packed with features such as autonomous driving, battery packs that can be swapped, HEPA air filters and a total of 8 airbags.