Pravaig Veer EV for Indian Army Debuts at Auto Expo 2023: Design, Features, Range and More

Bengaluru-based EV start-up Pravaig has showcased a new combat-themed Veer EV at the Auto Expo 2023. This vehicle is aimed solely to be used by the armed forces. It was first showcased during the launch of Praviag Defy in November 2022. The company claims that the Veer EV’s battery has a life of more than 10 lakh kilometres which can be a great feature for a car that is intended for defence purposes.

The Veer, an off-road vehicle based on the Defy SUV, features only a skeletal design with a rollbar, bonnet, fenders, and boot as standard kit items. For the convenience of entry and exit, the Veer does not have doors. The company has said that the Veer EV can also be produced to have a closed-cabin design. The Veer EV’s interior has been kept simple, with all controls located on a touchscreen, positioned in the centre. Pravaig says that the Veer electric SUV can be customised as per requirement.

Veer EV is loaded in terms of features. It gets a thermal imaging sensor, airlift hooks, a four-ton winch, a two-ton tow hitch, an IP 65-rated storage space for supplies, and a mount for tools or weapons among others. Additionally, the Veer receives run-flat tyres, allowing it to manoeuvre even when the tyres are punctured.

The Veer EV has dimensions of 4,940 mm in length, 1,950 mm in width, and 1,650 mm in height. The electric off-roader offers a 3,030 mm wheelbase. It has four seats, and there is ample room to pack in equipment and secure it properly. The Veer weighs 1,870 kg, and Praviag claims it can pull 2,500 kg and carry 690 kg of cargo.

A dual-motor setup that distributes power to all four wheels powers the Veer EV. The permanent magnet synchronous motors provide 620Nm of torque and 408 bhp of power. The company claims that the Veer EV can do a 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds and go up to 210 kmph. A 90.9kWh lithium-ion battery powering the Veer comes with a claimed range of 500 km on a single charge.

The battery can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in only 30 minutes.

