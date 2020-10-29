Pre-Facelift Renault Zoe Electric Vehicle Spotted Testing in India Again, Launch Imminent?

The Auto Expo this year made it quite clear that Electric Vehicles are soon going to be the new thing. There were quite a few electric vehicles that were showcased during the course of the event. One of the vehicles that were also showcased during the Auto Expo 2020 included the Renault Zoe EV. It won’t be incorrect to say that the vehicle stood out because of its unique looks.

As per a report, the all new Renault Zoe EV was spotted testing in India. There have been reports on multiple occasions pointing towards an India launch of the Renault Zoe EV. The vehicle spotted was the pre-facelift model with different front bumper and fog lamp housing compared to the latest one showcased at the Auto Expo.

When it comes to Zoe EV’s design, one has to give credit for its visual appeal. The car spotted is 4.08m, which is longer than the majority of hatchbacks that are sold in India. However, it must be noted that the vehicle showcased at the expo was more advanced than the one which was spotted on the road.

The vehicle showcased in the expo included a huge 9.3-inch tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system ,while the one which was spied on road had a rather smaller R-Link unit flanked by control knobs and switches and a smaller digital drivers display.

The pre-facelift model which was spied comes equipped with an electric motor with 41kWh battery capacity. The electric powertrain has the capacity to churn out 108PS and 225Nm and is also capable of delivering WLTP-claimed range of around 300km on a single charge.

As far as the charging capabilities are concerned, the Renault Zoe EV can get upto 80 percent charge from a 43kW charger in 1 hour and 40 minutes.

