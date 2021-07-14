Pre-Owned Multi-Brand Showroom Luxury Ride Opens New Outlet in Gurugram

Luxury Ride, pre-owned multi-brand chain of luxury cars has launched first showroom in Gurugram which is spread across 5,000 sq feet. Luxury Ride is offering 150 quality tests for every vehicle and also the first in India 15-day buy-back guarantee. Luxury Ride aims to be a one-stop destination for pre-owned luxury cars providing buying, selling, servicing, detailing, insurance, roadside assistance, car modification, and much more, all under a single roof.

The showroom launch by done by renowned Punjabi singer Sukbhir Singh, who is also the brand ambassador, Luxury Ride alsong with Sumit Garg, Co-founder & MD, Luxury Ride. Luxury Ride is now present in seven cities across North India including Karnal, Gurgaon, New Delhi, Ludhiana, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Chandigarh through a mix of owned and franchised outlets.

On the occasion, Brand Ambassador Sukhbir Singh said, “Luxury Ride has been fulfilling the dreams of many Indians who aspire to own luxury cars at an affordable price. Luxury Ride strongly connects with the young and do-it-yourself generation of customers who will experience a warm and connected car buying experience at this new destination. The overall experiences at the showroom will make every customer feel special."

Luxury Ride has sold 1000+ luxury cars and has serviced over 10,000 cars. Its pre-owned luxury car portfolio includes Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mini Cooper, and others.

Sumit Garg, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Luxury Ride, said, “We are happy to be entering Gurugram, it is the perfect fit for us as we have been looking for a dynamic market which has great potential and demand for luxury vehicles. Our retail expansion is a part of our plan to become the number one pre-owned luxury cars brand in India by opening 50 outlets by 2025.”

“Our customer will have an extensive range of brands to choose from, namely Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mini Cooper, and others. We really look forward to serving our potential customers with utmost service” he further added.

