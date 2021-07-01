Prevail Electric Announces Three New Electric Scooters, Price Starts at Rs 90,000

Electric vehicle manufacturer Prevail Electric has announced the prices of three new scooters - Elite, Finesse, and Wolfury. The Elite has been priced at Rs 1.30 lakh and has a claimed top speed of 80 km/h and a maximum load capacity of claimed 200 Kg. The scooter has a swappable lithium-ion battery and claims a range of 110 km on a full charge. As per the company, once the battery is drained, it can be fully charged in 4 hours. The model comes with a control model of 55A controller with a one-click fix function. The vehicle has an LCD screen that can be used for navigation, control and entertainment purposes.

The second scooter that has been announced is Finesse which has been priced at Rs 1.0 lakh. It claims a top speed of 60 km/h with a maximum load of 200 kg. Having a lithium-ion battery, the scooter is claimed to offer a 110 km range on a single charge. This too claims a charging time of 4 hours and has swappable battery options. The model comes with a control model of a 12-tube brushless controller with a one-click fix function.

The third scooter that has been announced is called Wolfury which has been priced at Rs 90,000. The electric scooter claims a top speed of 50 km/h with a maximum load of 200 kg. This scooter too comes with a lithium-ion battery that can be swappable, takes 4 hours to charge and claims 110 km range on a full charge. The model comes with a control model of a 12-tube brushless controller with a one-click fix function.

As per the company, made of high-tensile steel and aluminium alloy wheel hubs, the three scooters weigh 80 Kg (without battery). All three models come with a warranty of three years and accept Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) services. The vehicles have a climbing capability of 30-degree and are equipped with Hydraulic Damping for avoiding shock.

