Prime Minister Narendra Modi Always Wears Seatbelt, You Should Too [Video]
First thing the Prime Minister does when getting in his car is put his seat belt on...Whats your excuse??
PM Modi wearing a seatblet. (Image: Twitter.com/PIB_India)
Road accidents have been one of the biggest killers in the country for a long time and the current BJP government have started several campaigns and initiatives to promote road safety in India. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway has even joined hands with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to spread the importance of traffic rules and road safety in India. Recently, the Press Information Bureau of India also joined the initiative and shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing his seatbelt as soon as he enters his car. The video was even shared by the official twitter handle of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The video was recorded when PM Modi left Lal Quila after the Independence Day speech.
PIB India uploaded the video with the caption “First thing the Prime Minister does when getting in his car is put his seat belt on...Whats your excuse?? Wear your seat belt.” The video went viral as soon as it was uploaded and received lots of appreciation from the Twitteratis.
Road accidents have been one of the biggest killers in the country for a long time. In 2017 alone, 1.46 lakh people lost their lives in accidents. Backing up the decision of MoRTH to promote the “Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha” campaign, Home Ministry has also accepted the suggestion of considering good Samaritans for the national award.
First thing the Prime Minister does when getting in his car is put his seat belt on...Whats your excuse??— PIB India (@PIB_India) August 21, 2018
Wear your seat belt.#SadakSurakshaJeevanRaksha #RoadSafety @nitin_gadkari @akshaykumar @PMOIndia @narendramodi @mansukhmandviya pic.twitter.com/ewLKjJAlxb
