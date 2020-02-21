Prince Air Launches India's First Private Jet Subscription Service

Prince Air is offering Indian domestic travellers a private jet subscription service that gives its members the access to take unlimited flights on company-owned private jets. Members won't need to struggle through the airport queues or show up an hour or two hours before their flight takes off. As Prince Air Members, they will be able to fly to and from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru hassle-free. Prince Air has an app that lets members book flights within seconds. Prince Air's private jet service comes on a monthly subscription basis, and will easily set you back by Rs 1-2 Lakh per month.

Members will have access to VIP entrances at designated airports and can enjoy unlimited flights across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru as well as other cities that will be added on shortly. Prince Air offers users all facilities that are usually reserved for private jet owners. The subscription model also brings the price of private jet travel down by 80 to 90 per cent.