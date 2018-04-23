English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prince William Spends Some Time With Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 at Heads of Commonwealth Meeting 2018
Prince William took some time off to check out the Interceptor 650 at the Heads of Commonwealth Meeting 2018.
Prince Willaim with Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. (Image: The Bike Den)
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge recently inaugurated the Commonwealth Summit and during the inauguration, Prince William spent some time with upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 motorcycle. The Prince was briefed about the motorcycle by the CEO of Eicher Motors, Siddharth Lal himself. Prince William is well known as a motorcycle enthusiast and recently he visited Triumph Motorcycles UK factory in Hinckley. Prince William viewed a brand new, £6 million paint shop facility and even took to the saddle himself on one of Triumph’s newest and most exciting adventure motorcycles, the Tiger 1200.
Prince William with Triumph Tiger 1200. (Image: Triumph)
Unveiled at the EICMA Motor Show, Milan, the interceptor 650 is powered by the first modern Royal Enfield 650 twin engine. This new platform is a single overhead cam, 8 valve, air/oil-cooled, 648cc parallel twin, producing 47bhp and 52Nm. The engine has a strong low and mid-range performance, retaining the Royal Enfield character of accessible torque through the rev range. Also new to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, is the six-speed gearbox, especially developed for this motorcycle. The gearbox is augmented by its ‘slip/assist’ clutch that facilitates easy riding in traffic with a light feel and prevents wheel-hop when downshifting gears – also a first for Royal Enfield.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.(Image: Royal Enfield)
With its classic tear-drop shaped fuel-tank, quilted twin-seat and distinctive wide braced handlebars, the Interceptor INT 650 looks every bit the Roadster that it is. The motorcycle is equipped with classic 18” front and rear Pirelli tyres and twin shock absorbers, along with front and rear disc brakes with ABS.
The company has not yet made an official statement regarding the launch in India. However, the bike is expected to be launched in India in the coming months.
