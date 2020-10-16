Private Bus in Odisha Fined Rs 5.87 Lakh For Not Paying Motor Vehicle Tax Since 2019

The Odisha Transport Department has imposed a fine of Rs 5.82 lakh on a private bus for plying without permit, payment of tax and fitness, said an official on Wednesday. The bus with registration was seized by Regional Transport Office (RTO)-II, Bhubaneswar.

The RTO-II, Bhubaneswar slapped Rs 5,66,981 fine on the bus owner for not paying Motor Vehicle Tax from May 2019 onwards while it slapped Rs 15,000 for plying without valid stage carriage permit and using the vehicle without fitness.

"Bus challaned for Rs 5.67 lakh for plying from Koraput to Bhubaneswar without permit, payment of tax and fitness. The bus with registration OD10F0409 has been seized by RTO2 Bhubaneswar," tweeted the State Transport Authority.

The bus bearing registration was plying from Koraput to Bhubaneswar. In a step towards easing commuter convenience, the central government is set to digitise documents including maintenance of vehicles, driving licences and e-challans that will now be done through an information technology portal from October 1, 2020.

Vehicular documents found validated through electronic means shall not be demanded in physical forms for inspection, it said and added that details of driving licences disqualified or revoked by the licensing authority will be recorded and updated chronologically in the portal.

(With inputs from agencies)