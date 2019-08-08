Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Private Cessna Plane Carrying Singer Pink's Crew Crashes, Bursts into Flames in Denmark

The Danish Police and Media reported that a private Cessna plane with 10 people from American singer Pink's management team crash-landed and burst into flames at Arhus airport. No one was hurt.

PTI

Updated:August 8, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
Private Cessna Plane Carrying Singer Pink's Crew Crashes, Bursts into Flames in Denmark
Image for Representation (Source: Twitter/File Photo)
Danish media are reporting that a small aircraft carrying the management team for the American singer Pink crash-landed and burst into flames in Denmark. No one was hurt. Danish police on Tuesday confirmed that the incident took place Monday night, though they did not mention Pink by name. Danish media reported Pink, who performed in Oslo Monday evening, was not on the flight.

Police said that a private Cessna plane with 10 people on board caught fire on landing at the Aarhus airport. It said the plane had flown from Oslo and that those on board included seven passengers: four US citizens, two Australians and one British national. Police said they could not comment on the circumstances or possible causes pending an investigation.

