Private Cessna Plane Carrying Singer Pink's Crew Crashes, Bursts into Flames in Denmark
The Danish Police and Media reported that a private Cessna plane with 10 people from American singer Pink's management team crash-landed and burst into flames at Arhus airport. No one was hurt.
Image for Representation (Source: Twitter/File Photo)
Danish media are reporting that a small aircraft carrying the management team for the American singer Pink crash-landed and burst into flames in Denmark. No one was hurt. Danish police on Tuesday confirmed that the incident took place Monday night, though they did not mention Pink by name. Danish media reported Pink, who performed in Oslo Monday evening, was not on the flight.
Police said that a private Cessna plane with 10 people on board caught fire on landing at the Aarhus airport. It said the plane had flown from Oslo and that those on board included seven passengers: four US citizens, two Australians and one British national. Police said they could not comment on the circumstances or possible causes pending an investigation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Independence Sale: Discounts on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Poco F1 and More
- Galaxy Note 10 And Sustainability in Focus as Samsung And UN Team up For Global Goals
- Ranveer Singh is Enjoying Nature in This Breathtaking Pic from the Sets of '83
- Watch: Twitter Erupts over Emirates' ‘Grand Entry’ through Clouds at UK Airport
- How Sushma Swaraj 'Rescued' Indians With Her Sense of Humour and Epic Twitter Comebacks