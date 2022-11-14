Probes at Fritsch to Have Zero Impact on Jet Airways Deal: Kalrock Capital

Asset manager Kalrock Capital Partners in an official statement has said that probes into its investor Florian Fritsch have no impact on its acquisition of Indian airline Jet Airways.

Fritsch is assisting in investigations by regulatory agencies in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Austria. The probes are based on anonymous complaints filed in relation to certain businesses where Fritsch is a financial investor in his personal capacity, UK-based Kalrock said in a statement.

Earlier, Jet Airways was supposed to commence its second innings in India from October and flyers were eagerly waiting for this to happen. However, the airline couldn’t take off as per its scheduled program and now it is expected to start operations in early 2023. Backed by the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, it will begin with flights on domestic routes initially.

“Florian confirms that neither Kalrock Capital Partners nor Jet Airways have any connection with these ongoing investigations, or the charges made thereunder, and these investigations have no impact on the acquisition of Jet Airways, and Jalan-Kalrock Consortium remains committed towards Jet Airways,” Kalrock added.

