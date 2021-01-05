Production-Spec Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Spied Wearing Camouflage, Additional Details Revealed

Indian car maker Mahindra has been working on a next generation Scorpio for quite some time. Various spy pictures of the vehicle have also surfaced on the internet in the recent past. All parts of the upcoming vehicle are entirely new and the car too in terms of looks is extremely different in comparison to the current model. In the spy photos, the car has been seen with heavy camouflage and temporary parts.

According to a report in India Auto Blog, this Scorpio is going to be entirely different from all models that have been launched since 2002. The car will not be equipped with new fog lamp housings. In the latest photos accessed by the portal, new vertically slatted grille can also be spotted on the vehicle. Certain signature things of the car like the side-hinged doors have been kept as it is.

Further, the car will have LED tail lamps, a roof mounted stop lamp and will also be bigger in size in terms of height and width. The new vehicle will be powered by the 152 hp 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 132hp 2.2L mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes.

In terms of interiors, the Mahindra Scorpio will be entirely redesigned and will be better in both fit and finish of the cabin. In a first, the SUV will be getting a dashboard where a large touchscreen infotainment system will be fitted. The Spy shots reveal that the screen will be vertical. Other enhancements include latest equipment in the steering wheel, gear knob, control stalks, instrument cluster etc.

The all new Mahindra Scorpio will most likely be launched somewhere between April to June this year. The prices of the new car are expected to be somewhere around Rs 10-14 Lakhs. The seating capacity of the Scorpio will remain same as was for the previous vehicles, it will be able to accommodate seven people at a time.

Image Source