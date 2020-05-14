Protective Glass Shield Installed in Middle Seat Could be the Future of Air Travel Post Lockdown

With aviation set to resume in several countries around the world, the future air travel under such vulnerable conditions are still unpredictable. Authorities are currently pondering over methods by which all individuals can be socially distant. In the same note, French aeronautical engineer Florian Barjot's has come up with his vision called PlanBay.

Since, airlines cannot completely redesigned the cabin, an easily removable piece of kit that can be installed when necessary makes the most sense. Similar to Aviointerior’s earlier design, Barjot’s concept brings in a bit more practicality by leaving the middle seat empty and utilising it to install a shield that will different the window and the aisle seats.

Barjot claims that the installation process is straightforward and the kit is easy to produce at low cost. He also stated that he had some conversations with aircraft interior suppliers about making the design a reality, but has no idea if the idea will be seen in the future.

Pondering on the same, Italy-based Aviointeriors recently came up with a new innovation called ‘Glassafe’. In a nutshell, this is primarily a glass curtain that can be augmented on the seats of an airplane covering the patient’s face from any unwanted exposure.

“Glassafe [creates] an isolated volume around the passenger in order to avoid or minimize contacts and interactions via air between passenger and passenger, so as to reduce the probability of contamination by viruses or other,” the company explained in its official statement.

The product has been designed keeping in mind to allow passengers to freely move within their seats and to give access to things like seat pockets, IFE, and tray tables. The company is hoping to be able to supply the products in a range of finishes, with varying degrees of opacity, to suit individual airline needs.

