Protective Glass Shield on Airplane Seats Could be the Future of Social Distancing Post Lockdown

The current lockdown is slated to be lifted on May 3. However, according to a recent address by the Aviation Ministry, flight operations are not expected to begin until the outbreak is in control. However, ahead of the same airlines are now devising ways to maintain social distancing for all its flyers as well as crew members in order to avoid contraction of the virus.

Pondering on the same, Italy-based Aviointeriors has come up with a new innovation called ‘Glassafe’. In a nutshell, this is primarily a glass curtain that can be augmented on the seats of an airplane covering the patient’s face from any unwanted exposure.

“Glassafe [creates] an isolated volume around the passenger in order to avoid or minimize contacts and interactions via air between passenger and passenger, so as to reduce the probability of contamination by viruses or other,” the company explained in its official statement.

The product has been designed keeping in mind to allow passengers to freely move within their seats and to give access to things like seat pockets, IFE, and tray tables. The company is hoping to be able to supply the products in a range of finishes, with varying degrees of opacity, to suit individual airline needs.

While the product is still a concept right now, Aviointeriors has already patented this product and claims that it is ready to go into production. On paper, it looks like a superb solution to a global problem, easily retrofitted to existing planes and allowing airlines to fill their cabins safely. However, it will require regulators to be on board before this ever makes it onto an aircraft.

