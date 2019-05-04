English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Addiction: Pro Player Turns His Tata Nexon SUV Into Secret Island - Watch Video
This Tata Nexon has been modified to look like a PUBG car and the beauty is in the details, like a pan inside the SUV!
Tata Nexon PUBG Edition. (Image: YouTube Screenshot)
The Tata Nexon is one of the most popular cars in the sub-4 meter SUV segment, which justifies how common it has become on the streets. Ticking all the right boxes for its segment, the Nexon provides a sumptuous package alongside a well-reasoned price tag. However, in an attempt to stand out from all the other Nexons on the road, while reflecting a profound liking for video games, an owner has modified his car into a PUBG special edition model.
On the outside, the car wreaks of PUBG, thanks to the many stickers of different player badges in the game. The conqueror badge on the bonnet will supplement the fact. In addition to the PUBG accessories, the car also boasts a Red Rhino kit which only adds to the peculiarity. For the uninitiated, who are not aware of what PUBG is, it’s an online multiplayer battle royal style game where the final survivor wins the game.
Making up for the Red Rhino Kit are subtle red shades across the car such as the front grille, the door bezels and the rear bumper. The alloy wheels on the car have been blacked out with red accents as well. The side profile boasts plenty of slogans from the game, while the rear diffuser gets specially made bullets.
On the inside, the owner has chosen to have the famous ‘pan’ stuck to the centre of the dashboard which also serves as an anti-skid mat to store your coins and other lightweight materials. The AC vents feature a scaled fuel can that can be seen in the game, only on the car, it spreads fragrance when used. At the back, the owner has replaced the standard boot floor with grass that has a level-3 helmet and a lucky air-drop on top of it.
