English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Public Service Film Titled 'Headrest' to Highlight Importance of Safety Tools in Cars

Maximus Films, in association with Smile Foundation, will launch "Headrest" during Road Safety Week next month.

IANS

Updated:December 28, 2018, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Public Service Film Titled 'Headrest' to Highlight Importance of Safety Tools in Cars
Photo for representation only. (Image: Source)
Moved by stories of children dying in cars due to suffocation, filmmaker Sandeep Singh has made a public service film titled "Headrest", a guide on tackling emergency situations in a car. Maximus Films, in association with Smile Foundation, will launch "Headrest" during Road Safety Week next month. "Through 'Headrest', I want to create awareness around educating your kids on an alternative to break open the glass in case of emergency," Singh told IANS via email. It was around five years ago that Singh came across a newspaper article on three children dying after getting trapped in a car. "They were little kids who didn't know how to come out and this car was at an isolated area. No one could hear their scream and they all suffocated to death. It shook me like hell," he recounted.

The result was that he kept safety tools in his own car and taught his young daughter how to use them. But what further ignited the spark to make "Headrest" was when he saw a social media post about how headrests are meant to break open the glass.

It's a myth, says Singh, Founder of Maximus Films. "The myth that a headrest is an emergency tool to escape has to be eradicated as it is life-threatening. These are simply head restraints which are used to rest your head. "In Western countries, it is mandatory to have safety tools in cars, then why can't we have it," Singh questioned. The film will be released on the Maximus Films' YouTube channel.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram