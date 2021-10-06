Pune Airport to be Shut Down for 14 Days to Resurface Runway From 16 October

Travellers planning to visit Pune this month may need to reschedule their visit as Pune airport is going to be shut down for some maintenance work for the runway. The Pune airport will remain closed for 14 days from October 16 as the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be undertaking runway resurfacing work, officials said on Tuesday evening. This shut down of the Pune airport is till October 29, 2021.

Additionally, all commercial flights operating from the airport will remain suspended from October 16 to 29 due to the closure, they said.

According to the airport officials, the decision was taken after receiving a communication from the IAF. An official said to PTI, “The IAF has informed us about the runway resurfacing work that will be carried out during the period. Hence, we have made the announcement."

The official Twitter handle of the Pune airport also shared this information.

This is to inform all passengers that as per information received from Indian Air Force (IAF), due to runway resurfacing works, all flights from #PuneAirport will not operate for 14 days from 16 October 2021 to 29 October 2021.@AAI_Official @aairedwr @Pib_MoCA @DGCAIndia— Pune Airport (@aaipunairport) October 5, 2021

The aerodrome is part of the IAF's airbase at Lohegaon. The runway maintenance work was earlier proposed to be undertaken in April, but was postponed and will now be carried out later this month.

