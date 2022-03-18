Pune Airport to Get New Integrated Terminal Building, to Be Ready in 18 Months

Pune Airport: The new Integrated Terminal Building with world-class facilities and enhanced capacity is 55 per cent ready and scheduled for completion in 18 months, officials said on Wednesday. Being built by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at a cost of Rs 475 crore, it will be spread over 750,000 square feet, including the existing terminal building that has 250,000 square feet. This will increase and nearly double the capacity handling of the Pune Airport Integrated Terminal Building from the existing 70 lakhs to 1.60 crore per annum (or 16 million pax per annum). The gleaming new facility will be centrally air-conditioned with provision for 10 passenger boarding bridges, 72 check-in counters and an in-line baggage handling system.

The energy-efficient terminal with a four-star GRIHA rating, with a huge canopy on the city side of the present building and the new Integrated Terminal, would impart a magnificent look to the Pune Airport from the city side. An area of nearly 36,000 sq. ft has been earmarked for retail, food and beverages outlets for the passengers, a 36-metre long verandah and other amenities.

The strongest intention of the project was a search for unity and continuity between the old and new structures, with the verandah serving as the ‘unifying facade’ besides giving protection from sun-rain, and a grand urban fresco telling the story of the rich social, historical, artistic and culture of both Maharashtra and Pune - the latter already renowned as the cultural, academic and IT capital of the state, and symbolic of the ‘Peshwai Pride’, according to a Punekar.

The public area below the great verandah is supported with stunning Maratha style arches, decorated columns with a finish of local dark stone that is common in most heritage structures of the state. The new forecourt garden design of Pune Airport is directly inspired from one of the most recognisable landmarks - the famed Shaniwarwada Gardens, around the fort built between 1730-1732 by Peshwa Bajirao I, and remained the epicentre of power during the heydays of the Maratha Empire founded by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Hoping for a permanent solution to the parking issue, a multi-level car parking at a cost of Rs 120 crore is being built and is due to be commissioned by July 2022. The new facility will afford parking space for over 1,000 vehicles and will be linked to the departure area of the existing building with a sky bridge besides provisions for staircase, escalators and elevators for dropping passengers/going up.

During his brief visit to Pune on March 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had highlighted the significance of modern infra and transport facilities for the city and the revamped Pune Airport would add to this vision under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

