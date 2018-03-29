English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pune Becomes 1st City in India to Install Tyre Killers for Wrong Side Driving [Video]
Tyre killers seem like an effective solution to stop this nuisance that engulfs thousands of lives every year.
Tyre Killer in Pune. (Image: YouTube Screenshot)
If there’s an index of countries with the worst driving etiquettes, Indian would probably be listed at the bottom of the list. No matter which part of the country you are in, you can easily find people mocking traffic rules, with no fear of law and order. No wonder India has the highest road-accident fatality rate in the world, proven by various studies time and again.
Among all the wrong habits, driving/ riding on the wrong side of the road is the most dangerous one. We all know how difficult it can become for the person driving on the right side to control a situation when someone from the wrong side appears suddenly. The question arises – what can the lawmakers do to curb this menace?
It seems like, Pune has an answer for the lawmakers across the country. In Amanora Park Town, Pune, Tyre killers have been installed. Tyre killers are essentially a metal strip that acts as a speed breaker for the person driving on the right side. However, it has spikes on the opposite side, meaning if someone tries to drive or ride their vehicle from the wrong side, it will burst the tyre.
The video embedded above explains this in detail. Tyre killers seem like an effective solution to stop this nuisance that engulfs thousands of lives every year.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
