Pune Farmer Buys Jaguar XJ Worth Rs 1.1 Crore, Celebrates with Rare Gold Leafed Sweets [Video]

A couple of months back, we shared a report on a 88-year old Tamil Nadu based farmer who saved money throughout his life to buy his dream car – a Mercedes-Benz. A similar case has come to light from Pune, where another farmer has bought a luxury car, this time a Jaguar XJ saloon worth Rs 1.1 Crore (ex-showroom, Pune). However, the two cases are completely different in nature.Suresh Pokale, a farmer from Dhayani village, just outside of Pune didn’t seem to be on a shoestring budget to buy his dream car as his celebrations to buy the car were bigger than any of the car owners yet. More than his car, Pokale will be remembered for his celebratory efforts.While Pokale bought a brand new Jaguar XJ saloon (XJ L more specifically) that would have costed him Rs 1.30 Crore (on road, Pune), he celebrated his new vehicle in style by distributing sweets that cost him Rs 7000 per Kg.He ordered special and rare gold leaf wrapped sweets that took three days for the sweet shop to make and distributed 3 kgs among neighbours and whole village, spending Rs 21000 on sweets alone. The idea came to them from watching a TV clip.In an interview given to Policenama , Suresh’s son, Deepak Pokale, said, “We recently bought a new Jaguar luxury car and we wanted to celebrate the joy in a royal way. We insisted that it should match the level of luxury and royal look of the car. So, we decided to make pedha with a gold covering on it.”The Jaguar XJ L is powered by a 3.0-litre diesel engine producing 270 bhp and competes against Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7-Series and Audi A8 luxury full size sedans.