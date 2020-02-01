Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Auto
1-min read

Pune Police Posts Hilarious Tweet About 'KhanSaab' Violating Traffic Norms, Twitteratis Applaud

The Pune Police have once again received applause from the Tweeple for their witty reply on Twitter.

IANS

Updated:February 1, 2020, 10:26 AM IST
Pune Police's cheeky reply to traffic violator has Twitter in splits
Pune Police's cheeky reply to traffic violator has Twitter in splits

The Pune Police have once again received applause from the Tweeple for their witty reply on Twitter. Recently, a user went to the Twitter handle and complained to the Pune City Police about the traffic violators, his tweet elicited the police's response which went viral.

The post read, "@CPPuneCity @PuneCityTraffic...Khansaab driving without helmet and with fancy number plate. Please take necessary action. Time: 9.58 a.m...Location: signal near symbiosis College, SB Road."

The Pune Police was quick to acknowledged the tweet and came up with a reply, which is now going viral on Twitter.

The tweet read, "Khan-saab ko cool bhi banana hai, Khan-saab ko hairstyle bhi dikhani hai, Khan-saab ko hero waali bike bhi chalani hai, Par Khan-saab ko traffic rules follow nahin karne, Aise kaise chalega Khaan-saab? #RoadSafety."

As the post went viral on the social media, Tweeple praised the wit of the Pune police. A user wrote: "Awesome @PuneCityPolice...Hats off to you. @mtptraffic @MumbaiPolice... I think you should learn something best from Pune City Police...."

Another wrote: "The level Of sarcasm...Hats off."

A post read, "Log kahenge Pune police is 'sanghi', can't a Khan fly his bike now?"

Another user remarked, "Pune police always be chaukas...Ab criminal par nazar rkhne ke sath sath...Market me ane wale nye jokes aur memes par bhi nigah banaye rkhti hai."

