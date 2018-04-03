English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pune Tyre Killers to Curb Wrong Side Driving Removed Following Police Notice [Video]
The tyre killers that were installed to curb wrong side driving in Pune have been removed following a notice sent by Pune Police to the township management.
Tyre Killer in Pune. (Image: YouTube Screenshot)
Remember the tyre killers that were installed in Pune in the Amanora Park Town that took the social media by storm? The same tyre killers that were installed to curb wrong side driving have been removed following a notice sent by Pune Police, citing unofficial installation on public roads without proper permission from the relevant government department.
Speaking to a publication, traffic police inspector, JD Kalaskar said, “The spikes are very sharp and can turn fatal if someone falls there. Especially with the school around, the risk is severe. They had not sought permission for any such installation. Even though it has been put up inside the township, the road is being used by the masses and we have to ensure their safety.”
Pune Police sent a legal notice to the management, to which they replied with a nod. However, management is saying that the spot is an accident magnet due to the wrong side driving and the tyre killer was installed to ensure the safety of the children attending the nearby school. The menace of wrong side driving/riding was reduced during the said period.
Sunil Karate, vice-president of Amanora, said, “Considering the excessive vehicular commotion near the school, we had put up the tyre killers to ensure that people coming to pick their kids do not drive on the wrong side. The wrong-way drivers were a threat to kids’ safety. Also, we have seen multiple accidents every now and then. Since we put up these, the number of people driving in the wrong direction has decreased.”
Tyre killers is essentially a metal strip that acts as a speed breaker for the person driving on the right side. However, it has spikes on the opposite side, meaning if someone tries to drive or ride their vehicle from the wrong side, it will burst the tyre.
The video embedded above explains this in detail. Tyre killers seem like an effective solution to stop this nuisance that engulfs thousands of lives every year.
