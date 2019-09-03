Punjab Yet to Implement Amended Motor Vehicle Act
Punjab's Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) said that until any decision was taken, the old fine would be taken from traffic violators in the state.
Image used for representational purpose. (Image: PTI)
The Punjab government is yet to take a call on the implementation of the amended Motor Vehicle Act, in which the quantum of fine for traffic-related violations has been raised significantly. "The state government will soon call a meeting of all stakeholders for the implementation of the amended Act," said Punjab Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) S S Chauhan on Monday. Chauhan said the amount of fine would be decided in the meeting, which would be convened by the Transport Department in a day or two. "The state has powers to make amendments in the law as it is a state subject," he said, asserting that the idea was to deter people from violating the traffic rules, not to increase the state treasury.
Representatives from non-government organisations will also be called for suggestions. The ADGP said until any decision was taken, the old fine would be taken from traffic violators in the state. Meanwhile, the amended Act was implemented in the Union Territory of Chandigarh. On September 1, the Chandigarh traffic police fined over 140 people for traffic violations. The maximum challans pertained to violations regarding seat belt and prohibited U-turns.
Parliament in July had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which imposed stricter penalties in an attempt to improve road safety. Under the new law, people will be fined Rs 10,000 for drunken driving, which was earlier Rs 2,000. The fine for dangerous driving has gone up from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.
