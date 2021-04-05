One of the most famous Punjabi Singer and actor Satinder Pal Singh, who is popularly known as Satinder Sartaaj, became the first person in India to avail the all-new Land Rover Defender. The actor took to his Twitter account on Sunday, April 4, to share the same with his fans and friends. Posting a few images of the SUV, the actor wrote that he is privileged to be the first to have this ‘Noblemen’s Vehicle’.

Trims: The diesel Defender 90 and 110 offers 3 door and 5 door respectively and will be available in five trims namely SE, HSE, X-Dynamic HSE and X. It can be noted that while the X-Dynamic HSE trim is similar to the HSE in terms of equipment, it gets various cosmetic changes on the interior and exterior.

The petrol version that is Defender 90 is available in five trims namely SE, HSE, X-Dynamic SE, X-Dynamic HSE and First Edition.

While the larger 110 version will be offered to the buyers in only four trims that is SE, HSE, X-Dynamic SE and First Edition.

Engine: The vehicle has received two new engine options in the Indian market that is a six-cylinder turbo-petrol and a six-cylinder turbo-diesel. The 3.0-litre petrol engine makes 400hp and 550Nm. While the 3.0-litre diesel engine churns out 300hp and 650Nm. Also, both engine options feature mild-hybrid technology and offer an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Features: The top-spec Defender will come with features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, head-up display, automatic climate control, connected car tech, wireless charging, a Meridian audio system, 12-way electrically adjustable and heated front seats, a 360-degree surround camera, among others.

Price: Defender 90 is offered within a price range of Rs 94.36 lakh and Rs 1.08 crore ex-showroom, Delhi. While the Defender 110 comes with a price tag of Rs 97.03 lakh to Rs 1.08 crore ex-showroom, Delhi. The petrol version of Defender 90 comes between Rs 86.24 lakh and Rs 92.80 lakh while that of Defender 110 is Rs 92.91 lakh to Rs 96.52 lakh.