Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala Fined by Police for Tinted Windows in his Range Rover

Renowned Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has recently landed in trouble after his car was caught by Punjab’s Nabha police for having tinted windows.

Reports suggest that the police were already on the lookout for him in an arms act case. He has also been accused of posing with illegal weapons and breaking curfew.

The singer was riding in his Land Rover Range Rover while a Scorpio was following the car for his security purposes. Both the vehicles had heavily tinted windows. The police fined him for both the cars, but did not remove the tint from the glass as is the practice.

As of now, it is not known how much fine was charged. However, what is more surprising is the fact despite being on the police’s lookout, he was allowed to leave from the spot after paying the fine. The police department has not commented on this incident till the time of publishing the copy.

In India, the aftermarket tints on windows are not permitted to have a clear visibility of what is happening inside the car. This decision was taken a few years ago in order to prevent unnecessary criminal activities.

As an exception, only certain people are allowed to keep tint on the windows. If there is a safety reason, one needs to have a special permission from the concerned authorities before they get their windows tinted.

