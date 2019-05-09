Punjabi Singer Ammy Virk Joins Celebrities Like Katrina, Sanjay Dutt to Own a Range Rover Vogue SUV

Punjabi Superstar Ammy Virk has bought a brand new Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 2.33 Crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). The singer turned actor has posted images of his black coloured SUV on Instagram. While in one image of the images he can be seen standing with the car himself, in another image posted by him, his parents are posing with the prized possession of the artist. Recently Katrina Kaif bought the same SUV – the Range Rover Vogue LWB SE and shared an image on her Instagram account.The Range Rover Vogue has a growing list of buyers in Bollywood. Actor Sidharth Malhotra was spotted giving a ride to Bollywood director and his close friend Karan Johar in his newly bought Range Rover Vogue. Sidharth is not the only Bollywood actor with this luxury SUV as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and many other Bollywood celebrities also own Land Rover SUVs and has been spotted various times with their cars. Bobby Deol also bought a Range Rover Sport last year. Sanjay Dutt is also one of the buyers of the SUV.The Range Rover Vogue LWB SE is available in two engine options - a 4.4-litre diesel engine mated to a 8-Speed automatic transmission and is priced at Rs 2.33 Crore and a 3-litre petrol engine mated to a 8-speed automatic transmission that produces 335 Bhp and 740 Nm of torque priced at Rs 2.11 Crore. We are not sure which model Dutt has bought!