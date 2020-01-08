Qantas Awarded Safest Airline in 2020, No Indian Company in Top 20

The Australian flag carrier is set to provide the safest flights on the planet in 2020, according to an evaluation published on Thursday, January 2 by Airlineratings.com. At a time when travel enthusiasts are already choosing destinations for beach vacations in 2020, an annual survey conducted by Airlineratings.com, which analyzed the safety of 405 airlines around the world, has presented a ranking of the 20 safest companies with which to book flights. In evaluating risks, the specialist website took into account such factors as the age of airline fleets, audits undertaken by aviation industry professionals and companies' track records of accidents and incidents.

1. Qantas

2. Air New Zealand

3. EVA Air

4. Etihad

5.Qatar Airways

6. Singapore Airlines

7. Emirates

8. Alaska Airlines

9. Cathay Pacific Airways

10. Virgin Australia

11. Hawaiian Airlines

12. Virgin Atlantic Airlines

13. TAP Portugal

14. SAS

15. Royal Jordanian

16. Swiss Air Lines

17. Finnair

18. Lufthansa

19. Aer Lingus

20. KLM

