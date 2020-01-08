Qantas Awarded Safest Airline in 2020, No Indian Company in Top 20
Here are the safest airlines to fly on this year.
Qantas has been named as the airline offering the safest flights in 2020. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The Australian flag carrier is set to provide the safest flights on the planet in 2020, according to an evaluation published on Thursday, January 2 by Airlineratings.com. At a time when travel enthusiasts are already choosing destinations for beach vacations in 2020, an annual survey conducted by Airlineratings.com, which analyzed the safety of 405 airlines around the world, has presented a ranking of the 20 safest companies with which to book flights. In evaluating risks, the specialist website took into account such factors as the age of airline fleets, audits undertaken by aviation industry professionals and companies' track records of accidents and incidents.
1. Qantas
2. Air New Zealand
3. EVA Air
4. Etihad
5.Qatar Airways
6. Singapore Airlines
7. Emirates
8. Alaska Airlines
9. Cathay Pacific Airways
10. Virgin Australia
11. Hawaiian Airlines
12. Virgin Atlantic Airlines
13. TAP Portugal
14. SAS
15. Royal Jordanian
16. Swiss Air Lines
17. Finnair
18. Lufthansa
19. Aer Lingus
20. KLM
