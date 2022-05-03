Qantas Reveals Plans For Non-Stop International Flights Starting From 2025

Australian flag carrier, Qantas on Monday unveiled plans for new non-stop flights from Sydney and Melbourne to cities, including New York and London, starting from 2025.

The carrier, which has been working on endurance flying under Project Sunrise for years, announced that it is ordering 12 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft to service the routes, reports Xinhua news agency.

They are expected to cut up to four hours of total travel time compared with one-stop options at present.

“It’s the last frontier and the final fix for the tyranny of distance that has traditionally challenged travel to Australia," Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said in a statement.

“The cabin is being specifically designed for maximum comfort in all classes for long-haul flying," he said.

The planes will carry 238 passengers in four classes, including first, business, premium economy and economy, and have a “wellbeing zone" in the centre, with more than 40 per cent of the cabin dedicated to premium seating.

Global travellers can also expect more direct routes to Australia as Joyce said the aircraft will also be able to operate non-stop flights to Australia from destinations such as Paris and Frankfurt.

The carrier also released its third-quarter trading update on Monday, which showed domestic travel demand is returning to pre-Civud-19 levels ahead of expectations.

Demand for international travel is also recovering, particularly as more Covid-19 restrictions ease.

