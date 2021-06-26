Qatar Airways Adds Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Featuring a New Business Class Suite to Fleet

Qatar Airways has launched its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner passenger aircraft, featuring a new Business Class Suite on a number of key routes to Europe and Asia, starting with its Doha to Milan service on Friday 25 June 2021. The aircraft is scheduled for services from Doha to Athens, Barcelona, Dammam, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Madrid and Milan and has a total passenger capacity of 311 seats - 30 Business Class Suites and 281 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al-Baker, said: “In-line with our commitment to offering our passengers an unparalleled travel experience, we are pleased to introduce this much-anticipated Business Class Suite on Qatar Airways’ newest wide-body aircraft, the Boeing 787-9 which will debut onto a number of key routes within our network.

“The new Business Class Suite sets yet another industry standard with a uniquely private experience for premium passengers travelling with us, which is becoming increasingly valuable during this pandemic, while showcasing Qatar Airways’ 5-star standards of excellence and Qatari hospitality that are quintessential on all of our flights.

“Our passengers deserve the best and I am confident that they will appreciate the larger Dreamliner variant for its unmatched comfort in the sky. Passengers can rest assured that its responsible impact on the environment fully aligns with our ambition to achieve the highest levels of sustainability.”

Arranged in a herringbone pattern, in a 1-2-1 configuration, each suite has direct aisle access with a sliding door to ensure the ultimate in privacy and comfort. Passengers seated in adjoining centre suites can slide the privacy panels away at the touch of a button to create their very own enclosed private space.

The Business Class Suite, transforms into a 79” fully-flat bed, offering additional comfort on board. Passengers gets dedicated phone holder, equipped with a wireless charging technology that is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Premium passengers also gets products and amenities from brands including Narumi, BRIC’S, diptyque, TWG Tea, Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio and The White Company to name a few.

In Economy Class, the Recaro-produced seats are equipped with a 13-inch Panasonic IFE touch screen in addition to a personal electronic device holder for both mobile and iPad devices. The seat features a rotatable armrest that can be completely stowed away to the backrest.

Due to the impact of COVID-19 on travel demand, the airline has taken the decision to ground its fleet of Airbus A380s as it is not commercially or environmentally justifiable to operate such a large aircraft in the current market. Qatar Airways’ fleet includes 53 Airbus A350 and 37 Boeing 787.

Qatar Airways recently became the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. This follows the success of Hamad International Airport (HIA) as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here