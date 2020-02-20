Qatar Airways and Bulgaria Air Sign Codeshare Agreement

Qatar Airways announced that it has signed a codeshare agreement with Bulgaria Air. Sales will start from February 18 onwards with the first codeshare flights to operate from 2 March. The agreement will provide Bulgaria Air passengers with a seamless connection to destinations in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Qatar Airways’ passengers will benefit from access to two new destinations in Bulgaria: Varna and Burgas.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “This agreement with Bulgaria Air follows other recent partnership announcements we have made with airlines across the world, demonstrating our commitment to working with our peers to provide passengers seamless connectivity and unrivalled service.”

Bulgaria Air Chief Executive Officer, Hristo Todorov, said: “It is a great pleasure for Bulgaria Air to add Qatar Airways to its partnership network, which is undoubtedly one of the most respected and prestigious airlines in the world. We are delighted that they have chosen us as a partner enabling our passengers to travel quickly and conveniently to over 170 destinations with Qatar Airways. This cooperation is only a part of our long-term development strategy and we are happy to welcome the passengers of Qatar Airways onboard our aircraft.”

Qatar Airways first launched services to Sofia, Bulgaria on 22 September 2011 beginning with a four-times-weekly service. In the years since, due to the strong demand by travellers, the service has grown to 14 weekly flights. A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Airline’ by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organization Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, ‘World’s Best Business Class’, and ‘Best Business Class Seat’, in recognition of its ground-breaking Business Class experience, Qsuite. It is the only airline to have been awarded the coveted “Skytrax Airline of the Year” title five times.

Qatar Airways currently operates a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), to more than 170 destinations worldwide. The world’s fastest-growing airline will add Osaka, Japan; Santorini, Greece; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Almaty and Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan; Accra, Ghana; Cebu, Philippines; Lyon, France; Trabzon, Turkey; Siem Reap, Cambodia and Luanda, Angola to its extensive network in 2020.

Bulgaria Air is the largest Bulgarian airline and national carrier of the Republic of Bulgaria. It performs direct flights to 25 cities in Europe, including domestic flights to Varna and Bourgas. In 2019, the airline won the “Most Preferred Airline in the Bulgarian Market” at the annual Sky Awards. The national carrier was also honoured in two other categories – “Most Preferred Airline for Short and Medium flights to/from Bulgaria” and “Most Preferred Airline by the Professionals”.