Qatar Airways Awarded Best Airline in the World and Highest COVID-19 Safety Rating

Qatar Airways leads the aviation industry for COVID-19 hygiene safety and service quality with four 5-star ratings by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organisation. Hamad International Airport (HIA) has recently won Airport of the Year 2021, and Qatar Airways is the only airline in the world where both the airline and its airport hub have received the Skytrax 5-Star rating across four categories—Best Airline Rating, Airline COVID-19 Safety Rating, Best Airport Rating, and Airport COVID-19 Safety Rating.

A detailed audit was carried out by Skytrax in December 2020 to assess the airline’s COVID-19 hygiene and safety standards from flight check-in to on-board the aircraft. This included a full review of procedural efficiency checks, visual observation of hygiene and safety levels at all stages of the passenger journey, and on-board Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) sampling tests to measure the potential level of contamination of contact surfaces.

Qatar Airways, Vice President of Sales for South East Asia and South Asia Subcontinent, Mr Jared Lee said: “We are honoured to be awarded multiple Skytrax’s 5-Star ratings for both Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport. Since the initial outbreak of COVID-19, we have taken stringent measures to keep our passengers and employees safe, and these awards are a testament to our efforts. Operating throughout the entire pandemic has also given Qatar Airways the expertise and experience to implement the best onboard hygiene measures using the latest technology. We strive to be the best in every category, and will continue to provide exceptional service, dependable flight schedules, and safeguard our passengers’ health."

As per Qatar Airways, their aircrafts feature an advanced air filtration system, equipped with industrial-size HEPA filters that remove 99.97% of viral and bacterial contaminants from re-circulated air, providing the most effective protection against infection. Qatar Airways is also the first airline to introduce Honeywell Ultraviolet Cabin System in September 2020 for optimal inflight sanitization using cutting-edge technology.

Qatar Airways is also the first middle-eastern carrier to trial the IATA Travel Pass Digital Passport mobile app in March 2021, and organised the world’s first fully-vaccinated flight early April 2021 where the airline’s ground staff, operating crew and passengers were fully-vaccinated.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations. Currently, the State of Qatar is open to fully-vaccinated visitors with a negative COVID-19 PCR test done 48 hours prior to their flight.

